Iran Hid Secret Nuclear Weapons Program, Israel's Netanyahu Says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country has proof Iran had a secret program to build nuclear weapons, citing what he described as Iranian documents that could help tip President Donald Trump’s hand when he decides whether to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.

"Iran lied about never having a nuclear weapons program,” Netanyahu said in a press conference in Tel Aviv. Iran “didn’t come clean” to the International Atomic Energy Agency, as required by the 2015 deal limiting its nuclear program, he said.

Israel uncovered 55,000 pages of material on Project Amad, a secret nuclear weapons program, Netanyahu said, pulling back a curtain to reveal shelves filled with what appeared to be binders and compact discs of information.

Netanyahu spoke less than two weeks before Trump is to decide whether the U.S. will pull out of the international agreement between Iran and six world powers that curbed Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The accord lifts restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear activities beginning in 2025, and Trump has warned that he would withdraw from the pact unless it was revised to bar Iran from ever developing atomic weapons.