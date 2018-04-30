Apple's Service Revenue Closes In on $30 Billion a Year

By
Brandon Kochkodin
and
Mark Gurman

Apple Inc.’s earnings on Tuesday will likely confirm what most investors have come to accept: The iPhone X hasn’t lived up to the hype. On the other hand, the company’s services segment, which includes sales from iTunes and the App Store, is expected to continue its upward revenue trend. Gene Munster, co-founder of Loup Ventures and a longtime Apple analyst, sees 18 percent to 20 percent growth in the division.

