Pompeo Urges Gulf Unity in Apparent Attempt to End Qatar Spat

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it was essential for Gulf Arab monarchies to achieve unity, in an apparent attempt to resolve the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and a Saudi-led coalition.

Pompeo, visiting Riyadh on his first trip as the top U.S. diplomat, said he “stressed the importance” of Gulf unity in talks with Saudi officials.

Michael Pompeo Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and transport links with Qatar on June 5, accusing the country of supporting Sunni extremist groups and Iranian-backed Shiite militants. Qatar denies the charge.

While President Donald Trump initially sided with the Saudi-led action, he and other U.S. officials later said the crisis was distracting members of the Gulf Cooperation Council from confronting regional rival Iran.

Pompeo succeeded Rex Tillerson, a former chairman of Exxon Mobil who was leading U.S. efforts to end Qatar’s isolation. Some officials within the Saudi bloc accused him of siding with the Qataris because of his former energy ties to the gas-rich country.