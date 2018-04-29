Kim Jong Un Pledges to Shut Down North Korea’s Main Nuclear Test Site in May

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he will shut his major nuclear test site in May and invite international experts and journalists to make it public, said Moon’s chief communication official Yoon Young-chan in a briefing, Bloomberg News reports.



Kim played down speculation North Korea was closing down the test site because it cannot be used anymore, and says two tunnels at test site are still in good condition. The leader said the U.S. will learn he has no intention to use nuclear weapons against South Korea or the Pacific, to target America, when he and President Donald Trump meet.



Story developing...