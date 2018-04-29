Macron, Rouhani Agree in Phone Call to Protect Nuclear Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani "agreed to work mainly in the next few weeks on protecting the content of the 2015 agreement in all its aspects, including on the Yemen and Syria situation," Macron’s office said in emailed statement.

France will continue abiding by the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran even as it wishes to expand talks to a more global framework that would include controlling nuclear activity after 2025, Iran’s ballistic program and regional crisis, according to statement

Macron and Rouhani spoke for more than an hour by phone Sunday

Macron told Angela Merkel and Theresa May this weekend that he had told the U.S. during his Washington trip that the U.S. must remain in the 2015 agreement and integrate it in a larger framework

Macron said France, the U.K. and Germany must be united on the matter

Rouhani tells Macron the nuclear accord is “ not negotiable,” according to a statement from Iranian leader’s office

not negotiable,” according to a statement from Iranian leader’s office NOTE: Earlier, U.S. Will Exit Iran Nukes Deal If It Can’t Be Fixed, Pompeo Says

(An earlier version corrects sub-bullet to say that France, U.K., Germany must be united.)