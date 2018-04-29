U.K. Home Secretary Rudd Quits, Robbing Theresa May of Key Ally

Amber Rudd quit as U.K. Home Secretary after an immigration scandal, stripping Prime Minister Theresa May of a pro-European ally and destabilizing her government just as internal battles over Brexit come to a head.

Rudd, 54, was due to address lawmakers in the House of Commons on Monday to defend herself against allegations that she misled Parliament over targets for deporting illegal immigrants. May’s office confirmed she had resigned late on Sunday. No successor has been named yet.

Rudd’s departure comes at a critical time for May’s government. Rudd was due to be attending a key meeting of the Brexit “war cabinet” on Wednesday to weigh the options for the U.K.’s future trading relationship with the European Union. Her resignation will change the dynamic in that meeting — and, depending on who replaces her, could shift the Cabinet balance in favor of a harder Brexit.

Rudd was a key pro-EU voice who provided a counterpoint to pro-Brexit heavyweights, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

Brexit Tension

Ministers are at loggerheads over what customs arrangements should be put in place after Brexit, to replace the current setup, which allows easy trade with Europe through the single market and customs union. The Sunday Times reported that May has been told to fire the most senior Brexit official in her office, Oliver Robbins, whose proposal for a customs partnership will be discussed on Wednesday. Pro-Brexit ministers hate his plan, and see it as a way of thwarting the kind of divorce they want.

Rudd, widely criticized for the immigration scandal, had also incurred the wrath of pro-Brexit Conservatives. That was made worse last week when she refused to be drawn on whether the U.K. would leave the EU’s customs union, hinting at tensions in the cabinet. "We still have a few discussions to be had in a really positive, consensual, easy way,” she told reporters, her tone heavy with irony.

Rudd then quickly tweeted to clarify that "of course" she supported May’s aim of leaving the customs union, but the damage was done, with pro-Brexit Conservative lawmaker Peter Bone tweeting: “We cannot have Home Sec not supporting this key plank of Brexit!”

May Loyalist

The increasingly fractious split in May’s cabinet reflects anxiety among hardline anti-Europeans that she might water down the terms of Brexit as she struggles to reconcile their demands with those of pro-EU House of Commons lawmakers emboldened by repeated defeats for the government in the House of Lords.

Rudd’s exit also deprives May of a loyal lieutenant, who filled in for her boss in a televised election debate last year, even though her father had died just days before. May had already lost her de-facto deputy, Damian Green -- another pro-EU voice -- to a scandal in December.

Already under pressure over the status of post-World War II immigrants from the Caribbean, Rudd claimed last week that she didn’t know about targets for deporting illegal immigrants. Then, on Friday, a memo leaked to the Guardian newspaper on Friday suggested she did.

Rudd issued a series of tweets late on Friday claiming not to have seen the emailed document and apologizing, but the opposition Labour Party, backed by further leaks over the weekend, kept up its demands that she should resign.

It accused May of using Rudd as a “human shield” to protect herself from allegations over the “hostile environment” for immigrants that she pursued when she was home secretary, a post she held before taking over as premier.

“That hostile environment strategy led to human suffering,” Labour economy spokesman John McDonnell told Sky News. “Amber Rudd either misled Parliament or was too incompetent to manage her own department. On either grounds she should go.”

— With assistance by Alex Morales, Kitty Donaldson, and Tim Ross