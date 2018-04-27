U.S. Consumer Sentiment Exceeds Forecast on View of Finances

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Exceeds Forecast on View of FinancesBy
U.S. consumer sentiment exceeded estimates in
April on Americans' increasingly favorable views of their
finances, University of Michigan survey data showed Friday.
Highlights of Michigan Sentiment (April, final)
- Sentiment index fell to 98.8 (est. 98) from 101.4 in March; preliminary reading was 97.8
- Current conditions gauge, which measures Americans' perceptions of their finances, dipped to 114.9 from record 121.2 in the prior month; preliminary reading was 115
- Expectations measure eased to 88.4 from 88.8; preliminary reading was 86.8
- Year-ahead inflation expectations dipped to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent in prior month
Key Takeaways
While the decline reflected negative sentiment about the effect
of tariffs on the economy, consumers remained upbeat about their
financial situation, partly a reflection of the recent tax
legislation, according to the University of Michigan.
Recent income gains were reported by 25 percent of respondents,
up from 18 percent a year ago. Some 40 percent expected income
gains, on par with the average over the past year.
Even with the cooling, sentiment remains elevated by historical
standards, higher than any other annual average since 2000.
That, along with tax cuts that have boosted Americans'
disposable income, bodes well for a pickup in consumer spending
following a 1.1 percent annualized advance in the first quarter
as reported earlier Friday by the Commerce Department. According
to the university, the level of sentiment is consistent with 2.7
percent real personal consumption in the coming year.
While consumers pulled back last quarter, solid business
investment, higher employee compensation and tax cuts are
expected to buoy growth in the second quarter, in line with the
Federal Reserve's view that the factors holding back growth were
transitory.
A measure of inflation in the GDP report, tied to consumer
spending and excluding volatile food and energy costs, advanced
at a 2.5 percent annualized pace, the fastest since 2011, adding
to signs that price gains are picking up. The Michigan survey
showed consumers expect inflation to average 2.5 percent over
the next five years.
Official's Views
“Aside from the impact of Trump's tax and tariff policies, the
best simple summary of the current state of consumer confidence
is that the economy is ‘as good as it gets',” Richard Curtin,
director of the University of Michigan consumer survey, said in
a statement.