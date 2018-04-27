Switch Founder Rob Roy Snares $95 Million for 2017 Tied to IPO

Rob Roy, founder and chief executive officer of Switch Inc., center left, rings a ceremonial bell during the company's initial public offering (IPO) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 6, 2017.

Switch Inc. gave its founder and Chief Executive Officer Rob Roy a $94.6 million pay package in 2017, with most of it in a stock award tied to the firm’s initial public offering.

Roy, 49, received a special award of 7.5 million shares -- or 3 percent of the firm’s stock -- linked to its IPO in October. Of those, 3 million vested immediately while the remainder, worth about $81.9 million at the end of 2017, will be handed to him gradually over four years, according to a regulatory filing Friday. Roy also received stock options valued at $2.91 million, $1 million in salary and a $1.26 million bonus.

The Las Vegas-based operator of data centers raised $531 million in its public listing, making it the one of the biggest technology IPOs in the U.S. last year. The stock fell to $14.04 on Friday in New York, and is down 17 percent since it began trading.

Roy founded the business in 2000.

Read Also: Switch IPO Cements a $2.2 Billion Fortune for California Tycoon

— With assistance by Alicia Ritcey