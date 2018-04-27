Rehn Proposed as Bank of Finland Governor by Finnish Lawmakers

Olli Rehn took another step on a path to succeed Erkki Liikanen as governor of Finland’s central bank.

The parliamentary supervisory council, which oversees the Bank of Finland, unanimously agreed to put Rehn’s name forward, according to a press release on Friday. The government will next review the proposal before deciding on whom to recommend for the job. Ultimately, the appointment is made by President Sauli Niinisto.

Olli Rehn Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

The Bank of Finland governor sits at the European Central Bank’s round table in Frankfurt, where monetary policy decisions are made for the 19 euro nations. Liikanen steps down on July 12 after serving two seven-year terms, having helped shape the ECB’s response to the European debt crisis.

Rehn, a 56-year-old seasoned negotiator who was earlier this year promoted to the post of deputy governor, has long been considered a top candidate after a career at the European Commission. He was selected from among ten candidates, all male, after no women sought the top job.