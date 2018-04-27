Pimco-Backed Online Loan Platform GreenSky Files for U.S. IPO

By
Alex Barinka

GreenSky Inc., the online loan platform backed by Pacific Management Investment Co. and private equity firm TPG, filed for a U.S. initial public offering.

The Atlanta-based company listed its initial offering size as $100 million, a placeholder amount that is likely to change. TPG and Pimco, the Newport Beach, California-based investment manager, each hold at least 5 percent of the company, according to a filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

GreenSky made its name as a lender to help people pay for home improvement projects and expanded into helping fund elective health-care procedures, according to the filing. The company connects customers, merchants and banks through its platform, collecting a service fee from lenders and a fee every time a seller of goods or services receives a payment.

The company had $326 million in revenue last year, up from $264 million in 2016. About 85 percent of its revenue comes from transaction fees. GreenSky’s net income was $139 million in 2017, compared with $124 million the previous year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering.

