Nobel Prize for Trump? Some See a Path

Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer credited U.S. President Donald Trump’s “priority and pressure” as a key catalyst to the Koreas’ agreement Friday to pursue the denuclearization of the peninsula.

Bremmer, who is also the founder of the political-risk research and consulting firm based in New York, said the U.S. got China to step up sanctions and brought North Korea to the negotiating table. Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would all get “his vote” for the Nobel Peace Prize, he said.

In his first tweet Friday, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham cautioned that while the sides weren’t “there yet,” if the denuclearization were to occur, Trump would deserve the prize.