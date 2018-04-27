Manafort’s Civil Suit Against Justice Department Is Dismissed

Paul Manafort arrives at the U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 16, 2018.

Paul Manafort lost his civil lawsuit attacking Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s authority to charge President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman with crimes unrelated to his role in the 2016 election.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington threw out the lawsuit Friday, saying the criminal cases against Manafort are the proper venue for his assault on a May 17 order that granted Mueller authority to investigate Russian meddling in the election.

"A civil case is not the appropriate vehicle for taking issue with what a prosecutor has done in the past or where he might be headed in the future," Jackson wrote in the 24-page decision.

In the January lawsuit, Manafort claimed Mueller overstepped his authority to investigate Russian meddling and "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation."

Manafort, 69, is accused in Washington federal court of money laundering and failing to report his lobbying in Ukraine. He faces a separate bank and tax fraud indictment in Alexandria, Virginia. Manafort has launched similar attacks on Mueller’s authority in both criminal cases.

The case is Manafort v. U.S. Department of Justice, 18-cv-00011, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).