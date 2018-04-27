LendingTree’s CEO Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract

LendingTree Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Douglas Lebda got a $59.6 million compensation package last year as its shares rose 236 percent.

Lebda got stock options for 2017 valued at $57.4 million after he signed a new employment contract that lasts four years, according to a regulatory filing Friday. The securities are linked to thresholds that range from $312.46 to $459.50, meaning none would vest if the stock price increases less than 70 percent from $183.80, the level on July 26 when the new contract took effect. LendingTree’s shares closed at $244.70 in New York. They’ve tumbled 28 percent this year.

Lebda’s new job contract entitles him to additional grants of options and restricted shares in future years.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based LendingTree provides residential mortgages and home equity loans. Lebda, 48, founded the business in 1996 and took it public in 2008.

— With assistance by Jenn Zhao