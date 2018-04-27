Honda Profit Forecast Falls Short After China CR-V Sales Freeze

Honda Motor Co., which until last year was the fastest-growing car brand in China, gave a full-year profit forecast that trailed analysts’ estimates after halting sales of its popular CR-V crossover in the world’s largest vehicle market.

Operating profit will probably fall to 700 billion yen ($6.4 billion) in the year ending March 2019, from 833.6 billion yen last year, the company said in a statement Friday. Analysts predicted 870.8 billion yen, according to the average of 19 estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The CR-V halt is a major setback for Honda, leaving it without its top-selling model in what has been the company’s fastest-growing major market in terms of volume for at least three straight years. The carmaker announced the suspension on March 2 and said it’s working on a solution to address an engine problem.

Beyond the recall hurdle, Honda is boosting production capacity to meet increasing demand in China. The company said this week it plans to introduce more than 20 electrified models in the country by 2025 as it competes with global rivals for a pole position in new-energy vehicles.

Honda first disclosed its recall plan for the CR-V and Civic equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo engine on Feb. 12, after consumers in northern China complained about a spike in engine-oil level on short trips in cold weather. The company intended to fix the glitch with a software update, but the recall plan was deemed insufficient by China’s authorities, triggering a voluntary halt in sales by Honda.

Honda is testing ways to address the problem and attempts to resume sales as soon as possible, Yasuhide Mizuno, the company’s China chief, said in Beijing this week. But he suggested sales of the Civic could be halted too before the problem is fixed.

Honda’s sales tumbled 13 percent in the first three months of 2018 in China, its largest market after the U.S. The company sold 187,641 CR-Vs and 176,457 Civics in China last year, the best-selling two models. Both cars are produced at a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co.

Other highlight from Honda’s report: