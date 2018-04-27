Ex-BofA Executive Omeed Malik Seeks $100 Million in Defamation Claim

Former Bank of America Corp. prime brokerage executive Omeed Malik is seeking more than $100 million in a defamation claim against the firm and plans to sue it for discrimination as well, according to his lawyer.

Malik, who left Bank of America in January, filed an arbitration claim this week against the company with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and plans to bring a discrimination lawsuit in state court, attorney John Singer at Singer Deutsch LLP said Friday in a telephone interview.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank plans to dispute Malik’s allegations.

“The bank stands by its decision to terminate Mr. Malik,” company spokesman Bill Halldin said in a statement. “His claims are without merit and we will vigorously defend ourselves in this matter.”

CNBC reported the legal claims earlier on Friday.