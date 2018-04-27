EU States Agree to Widen Ban on Pesticides Linked to Bee Health

The European Union will widen a ban on pesticides linked to harming bees, a move that could threaten output of some crops and put pressure on insecticide makers such as Bayer AG and Syngenta AG.

EU governments voted on Friday in Brussels to prohibit the use of neonicotinoids everywhere except greenhouses. Sixteen nations approved the restriction proposed by the European Commission, leading to a positive result under the EU’s “weighted-majority” rules. The measure will be adopted by the commission, the EU’s regulatory arm, in the coming weeks and take effect by year-end.

Neonicotinoids, which are used as seed coatings and protect plants from pests, were banned by EU regulators in 2013 for use on rapeseed, sunflowers and corn after some studies linked them to unintended deaths of bees. Today’s vote follows a review by the European Food Safety Authority in February, which concluded the chemicals pose risks to bee health. The wider ban will apply to three neonicotinoids: clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam.

"Bee health remains of paramount importance for me since it concerns biodiversity, food production and the environment," Vytenis Andriukaitis, the EU’s health and food safety commissioner, said in the statement.

Crop Risk

Some industry groups have argued that a ban could curb production of crops such as wheat and sugar beet. Stopping the use of neonicotinoids may lead to a drop in EU sugar-beet yields, with estimates ranging between 10 percent and 49 percent, according to the International Confederation of European Beet Growers, known as CIBE.

The restriction could impact sales of neonicotinoids by Bayer and Syngenta, which clashed with the EU in court last year over the bans on the products. The court’s decision is due next month.

The ban “would really help to slow insect deaths, maybe stop them altogether,” German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said on broadcaster ZDF on Friday, before the EU announcement. “We have to change our approach to pesticides. It’s really dramatic what is currently happening and we will act.”

— With assistance by Ewa Krukowska