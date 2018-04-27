Deripaska Bids for Sanctions Reprieve by Reducing Stake in En+

Oleg Deripaska offered concessions on his ownership of En+ Group Plc in a bid to cast off the yoke of U.S. sanctions.

The Russian billionaire will resign from En+, a holding company that owns almost half of Russian aluminum giant United Co. Rusal, according to a statement on Friday. Deripaska also agreed "in principle" to cut his stake to less than 50 percent and En+ will appoint new directors.

Deripaska’s move suggests that the billionaire willing to at least partially step away from his businesses in order to persuade the U.S. to ease sanctions, which blacklisted Rusal and En+ from Western markets and fueled chaos in the global supply chain for aluminum. Still, it’s not clear whether today’s concessions will be enough to satisfy U.S. authorities.

“You can see the commercial pressure that has been directed at U.S. authorities to resolve the issue, and this may very well be a neat solution,” Anthony Woolich, partner at Holman Fenwick Willan LLP in London. “Similar things have been done before, so that could well work in theory."

The Treasury has said the path to sanctions relief was through divestment and relinquishment of control of Rusal by Deripaska. A reduction in the percentage of ownership by a sanctioned individual wasn’t necessarily a basis for de-listing, a spokesman said earlier this week.

People familiar with the matter have said that Deripaska plans to keep control of Rusal, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. In recent days, he’s reshuffled top managers to focus attention on the sanctions, and plans to be directly involved in the situation, said the people, who asked not to be identified.

Metal Markets React

Aluminum prices slumped, falling as much as 3.1 percent, on speculation the news could ease disruptions in the metals market. Russian stocks extended gains.

“The devil is in the details. Will he actually go through with it?” said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals trading at BMO Capital Markets in New York. “It seems more likely than not that an extreme aluminum crisis has been averted. Is it smooth sailing from now? No.”

Some companies who expected Rusal’s aluminum and alumina to start flowing again rapidly this week have been disappointed. In some cases, buyers who have long-term contracts with the Russian company said they were ready to restart purchases, but were kept waiting by Rusal, according to people familiar with the matter, declining to be named discussing confidential business matters.

En+ Shareholding Structure As of Jan 1 2018 Source: annual return filed to Jersey Financial Services Commission

Also on Friday, En+ said it asked the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control to extend a license that allows U.S. investors to sell its debt and equity to Oct. 31. The current deadline is May 7. Without the extension “the ability of the company to maintain its GDR listing on the London Stock Exchange will be materially impacted,” the company said.

Deripaska’s En+ Group owns 48 percent of Rusal, Russia’s largest aluminum producer. An agreement with other major Rusal shareholders including Sual Partners and Glencore Plc allows En+ to propose half of the directors to Rusal’s board and to nominate the chief executive officer, according to the terms of the agreement published in Rusal’s annual report.

The statement from En+ today said that Deripaska had agreed to cut his stake "in principle" at the request of the company’s chairman. It didn’t disclose whether there are any discussions with buyers.

As of Jan. 1, Deripaska controlled more than two-thirds of the shares in En+ through three holding companies, according to an annual return filed with the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

Other shareholders included Citi (Nominees) Ltd., a unit of the U.S. bank which manages the company’s global depository receipt program, Deripaska’s wife Polina Deripaska, and Valentin Yumashev, the son-in-law of late Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

In addition to the possible change in shareholding structure, Deripaska also agreed to board changes so that it has a majority of new, independent directors.