DocuSign Gets $629 Million in Above-Range U.S. Tech Offering

iQiyi, Dropbox at top of tech IPOs this year with more to come

Electronic signature software company DocuSign Inc. raised $629 million in its initial public offering, the fourth-biggest technology and communications listing in the U.S. this year.

DocuSign priced 21.7 million shares at $29 apiece, above the final marketed range of $26 to $28, the company said in a statement. The company had initially offered the shares for $24 to $26 each. That gives the company a market value of about $4.4 billion.

The listing trails the March IPOs of Chinese video company iQiyi Inc., which raised $2.25 billion, and file-storage company Dropbox Inc., with $869.4 million in stock sold at an $8.2 billion valuation. DocuSign’s listing is the bread and butter of technology IPOs: A midsize company that sells to business customers.

Another enterprise technology company, Smartsheet Inc., also priced its shares on Thursday. A third, Carbon Black Inc., is expected to price its offering of as much as $136 million on May 3.

Pivotal Software Inc., backed by Dell Technologies Inc. in the third-largest tech IPO of the year, got a lukewarm reception after its $638 million listing. The stock is up less than 24 percent since it priced on April 20. Chinese video site Bilibili Inc. is down 4.3 percent from its $483 million March 28 IPO. Both deals priced within their marketed share price range.

For DocuSign, which was founded 15 years ago, has had a long road to becoming public. Management had been seriously discussing plans for an IPO since at least 2013. Yet the company’s listing trajectory was slowed by a lengthy CEO search and complicated by the conflicting views of its notably large 12-person board and 120 board advisers.

DocuSign has raised more than $450 million in private funding from investors including Microsoft Corp. venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, according to its website.

More than 370,000 companies use DocuSign’s software that helps automate business agreements and e-signatures, according to the filing. The San Francisco-based company posted a net loss of $52 million on $519 million in total revenue for the year ended Jan. 31. In the previous year, it had a net loss of $115 million on total revenue of $382 million.

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the offering. The company will list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol DOCU.