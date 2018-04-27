Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc. earned an estimated 53.2 billion yen ($490 million) in the 10-month stretch from April 2017 through January, according to its new owner Monex Group Inc. By comparison, Japan Exchange Group, operator of Japan’s biggest stock and derivatives markets, made 71.8 billion yen in the 12-month period that ended in March, it said Friday. The figures illustrate how lucrative crypto-trading can be -- assuming bourses can avoid being hacked.