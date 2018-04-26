The Daily Prophet: Bond Traders Decide Greed Is Better Than Fear

Too cheap to ignore. That was the mantra in the bond market on Thursday as traders tripped over themselves to get an opportunity to buy the $29 billion of seven-year notes being sold by the U.S. government. Yes, there are plenty of concerns that inflation is picking up and the Federal Reserve may need to accelerate the pace of interest-rate increases. But this offering had something extra going for it.



So-called real yields, or what investors take home after accounting for inflation, have risen to their highest levels since 2011, or 1.35 percent for the seven-year Treasury note. The median over that time is 0.56 percent. Traders put in bids for 2.56 times the amount offered, up from 2.35 at last month's auction of seven-year notes. Strategists described the results as "strong," which is surprising given how many pundits are on record saying the long bull market in bonds that started in the early 1980s is over. Evidence that investors still find value in bonds is good for all financial markets, from stocks to the dollar. It also helps that central banks worldwide have taken a more dovish turn in recent days, conceding that the global economy has slowed a bit early in 2018.



The Bank of Japan is expected on Friday to endorse continued easing, the European Central Bank said Thursday that it avoided any discussion of its next steps toward ending bond purchases and Sweden’s Riksbank pushed back a plan to raise interest rates for the first time in seven years, according to Bloomberg News's Alessandro Speciale and Brian Swint. Earlier this week, the head of the Bank of Canada said more work was needed to heal the scars of the crisis. The top-ranked rates strategists at BMO Capital Markets wrote in a research note that following meetings with various clients, they "found many buying into the idea that should yields start to fall once again, many investors would join the move rather than bet on a continued selloff" in bonds.



EUROPE'S COMEBACK

Stocks in Europe are showing a surprising amount of strength in contrast with much of the rest of the world's major equity markets. The benchmark STOXX Europe 600 rose on Thursday to close at its highest level since Feb. 2. Meanwhile, the MSCI All-Country World Index is only at its highest since Monday. The latest move higher in European equities came even though ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank's Governing Council spent the last two days assessing a raft of weaker economic data, acknowledging that momentum softened at the start of the year. That didn't matter to investors, who instead focused on the fact that the ECB is not quite ready to tighten monetary policy like the U.S. Federal Reserve. “The interesting thing is that we didn’t discuss monetary policy per se,” he said. “It’s quite clear that since our last meeting, broadly all countries experienced, in a different extent of course, some moderation in growth or some loss of momentum.” Draghi's remarks also gave a boost to the region's bond market, with yields on 10-year German bunds dropping by the most in more than a month. Some investors and strategist say the dovish leanings also contributed to the gains in U.S. stocks and bonds.



KRONA CRUMBLES

Say a prayer for long-suffering krona bulls. Sweden's currency is getting pummeled not only as the nation's central bank keeps putting off interest-rate increases, but also as it sends contradictory messages to investors. A Bloomberg index measuring the currency against nine of its developed-market peers is trading at its lowest since February 2017 on Thursday, making it the worst performer among the group for the day, last week, month, three months and six months after the Riskbank decided to keep its main rate at minus 0.5 percent. Policy makers announced on Thursday that they don’t see a tightening until “towards the end of the year.” That compares with an earlier assessment of “the second half of this year,” according to Bloomberg News's Amanda Billner and Rafaela Lindeberg. Peter Boockvar, the chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial Group, noted in a research report that "the contradictions" in the Riksbank's currency outlook were "painful to read." A key reason for negative rates was to keep the krona weak against the euro and spur inflation. But Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves alternately said the "krona has weakened more than anticipated; the krona weakness is temporary; it's reasonable to assume the krona strengthens long term; it's important that the krona doesn't strengthen too quickly; currency forecasts are hard to do in the short term."



EMERGING-MARKET CONFIDENCE

Rising U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar have hit emerging markets hard, with the MSCI EM Index of equities falling this week to its lowest level of the year. On average, emerging-market debt exchange-traded funds have suffered losses of 4.5 percent, including about 2 percent in the last three weeks alone, according to Bianco Research. But rather than flee, investor confidence in EM assets is on the rise judging by one key measure. Despite all the turbulence, EM equity funds have enjoyed persistent net inflows this year, rising to more than $2.4 billion over the past 20 days, according to Bianco. "With Europe leading a slowdown in global growth, emerging markets are the shiniest object on the global growth landscape," the firm's strategists wrote in a research note. Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund said it expects emerging-market economies to expand 4.9 percent this year and 5.1 percent in 2019, up from 4.8 percent in 2017. "The significance for emerging markets of U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rising above 3 (percent) is often overblown," the Bianco strategist added in their note. "The coincident rise in Treasury yields and acute dollar strength have dented emerging market ETF performance, but investors are not rushing for the door."



LUMBER CRUNCH

It's not unusual to hear homebuilders complain about the rising cost of lumber, which has jumped to a record high of more than $550 per 1,000 board feet on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Prices were half that just two years ago. Now, builders are bracing for even higher prices, and it has nothing to do with supply, demand or even Nafta. It seems there's a shortage of rail capacity in Canada that's making it difficult to get lumber from sawmills to their customers in the U.S. Harsh winter conditions and swelling demand from multiple Canadian industries, including grain and crude, has spurred a shortage of rail cars, according to Bloomberg News's Jen Skerritt. Lumber futures have gained about 25 percent this year, among the best-performing commodities tracked by Bloomberg. West Fraser Timber Co. said Thursday that transportation disruptions resulted in a substantial increase in inventories and that it is uncertain when the backlog of shipments will be cleared. International Paper Co. had some inventory it was unable to get out of its pulp mill in Grand Prairie, Alberta, in the first quarter.



TEA LEAVES

Investors on Friday will get their first sense of how the economy performed in the first quarter when government releases its quarterly report on gross domestic product. The consensus is that the economy grew at a 2.0 percent rate, which would be the slowest pace since it expanded at a 1.2 percent pace in the same quarter of last year as consumer and business spending slumped. The pessimists will likely seize on that and say the Trump administration's tax cuts do little for the economy except add to debt and deficits. The optimists will point out that first-quarter growth has typically been sluggish in recent history and that there's every reason to expect a pickup as the year progresses. The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg News is for the economy to expand 2.8 percent this quarter.

