Tech Optimism Spurs Equity Gains; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

U.S. 10-year yields declined for the first time in nine days

Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures climbed as the latest bout of earnings results buoyed sentiment in the technology sector. The dollar rose and Treasuries advanced.

Futures signaled a higher start for equity markets in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia, while those on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 also rose. Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corp and Baidu Inc. all forecast second-quarter profit that topped analysts’ forecasts, building on a strong Thursday session for American shares that was mainly driven by strong earnings from tech firms. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell below 3 percent.

Investors in the world’s biggest bond market are weighing how much further yields can rise after they touched the highest levels in four years this week. Solid earnings results are providing fodder to equity bulls, with global stocks still about 5 percent below the all-time highs reached earlier this year.

Elsewhere, the euro fell after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said momentum had softened in the economy at the start of the year.

These are some important events remaining this week:

U.S. GDP data are due Friday.

The Bank of Japan announces its latest policy decision Friday and releases updated economic projections.

The leaders of North and South Korea meet Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks



Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.7 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.7 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent.

The S&P 500 Index rose 1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2 percent, reaching another three-month high.

The euro was at $1.2104.

The British pound traded at $1.3918.

The yen was flat at 109.31 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased five basis points to 2.98 percent, the first retreat in almost two weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2 percent to $68.16 a barrel.

Gold was steady at $1,317.23 an ounce.

