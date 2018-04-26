Shire Sales Exceed Estimates, Potentially Calming Deal Concerns

Shire Plc’s results topped expectations this quarter, potentially easing investors’ jitters over Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.’s debt-laden $64 billion takeover.

Revenue at Shire totaled about $3.8 billion in the first three months of the year, more than the $3.7 billion analysts expected, driven by growth in the company’s immunology drugs. About 72 percent of Shire’s sales came from its rare-disease division, a business coveted by Takeda.

Shire shares gained 0.6 percent to 38.43 pounds in trading in London on Thursday.

The results show why Takeda is willing to take on as much as $55 billion in debt to gain Shire’s lucrative therapies. While such drugs are used by only small numbers of patients, they are often life-saving medications for which pharmaceutical companies charge hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

On Wednesday, Takeda reached a preliminary agreement to buy Shire after increasing its offer to about 46 billion pounds, or $64 billion. If the deal closes, Takeda, which remains smaller than Shire in terms of market value, could face a multistep downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service, the credit-ratings firm has said.

After the preliminary agreement was announced on Wednesday, shares in the Japanese drugmaker fell as much as 9.3 percent, the most in five years, before recovering some of the losses Thursday.