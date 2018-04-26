Oil Extends Gains as Macron Predicts U.S. to Exit From Iran Deal

Oil extended its advance above $68 a barrel as French President Emmanuel Macron predicted U.S. President Donald Trump will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, one day after he proposed a new accord to keep America on board.

Futures in New York added as much as 0.6 percent after gaining 0.5 percent Wednesday. A U.S. withdrawal, which isn’t backed by any of the other five countries that are part of the agreement, would lead to a period of increased tensions and uncertainty, Macron said. The OPEC producer is pumping about 1 million barrels a day more now after the accord lifted sanctions that had limited its crude exports.

Oil has rallied to the highest levels in more than three years as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries limit production to balance the market and prop up prices. Still, record U.S. output could thwart the group’s efforts to eliminate a global surplus and American crude stockpiles registered a surprise build last week, government data showed.

“Uncertainties about how the nuclear deal will unfold leading up to May 12 deadline are supporting oil prices,” Ahn Yea Ha, a commodities analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said by phone from Seoul. “Despite the unexpected increase in American crude inventories, investors seem to be more concerned about the U.S. decision on the Iran accord.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery rose as much as 38 cents to $68.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange and traded at $68.33 at 10:46 a.m. in Tokyo. The contract climbed 35 cents to $68.05 on Wednesday. Total volume traded was about 34 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent crude for June delivery rose 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $74.41 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices on Wednesday added 0.2 percent to $74. The global benchmark crude traded at a $6.09 premium to June WTI.