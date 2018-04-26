Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Makes Bid for U.K.'s Wembley Stadium

Shahid Khan, the billionaire owner of NFL franchise Jacksonville Jaguars, has offered to buy Wembley Stadium, the 90,000-seat capacity venue that is home to the English national soccer team.

A deal for the stadium would protect the Jaguars’ position in London, where his team have played regular-season games for the past five seasons, Khan said in a statement. The Evening Standard newspaper, which first reported the bid, said the bid is probably more than 500 million pounds ($698 million).

"The stronger the Jaguars are in London, the more stable and promising the Jaguars’ future will be in Jacksonville," Khan said. The Football Association, which owns the stadium, confirmed an offer has been received.

England’s national soccer team plays most of its matches at Wembley, which also hosts occasional NFL games, concerts and club soccer matches. For the past season, it has also been the home of north London soccer team Tottenham Hotspur, whose new stadium in north London will also host NFL games when it’s completed.

"Having stadium options in London has always been critical to the NFL and, in tandem with our 10-year partnership with Tottenham Hotspur, this new relationship would allow for even greater flexibility in scheduling future NFL games in London," Mark Waller, the NFL executive vice-president of events and international, said.

Khan said his proposed purchase did not involve Fulham Football Club, a championship soccer team he owns that is currently vying for promotion to the top tier.

The Jaguars, led by linebacker Telvin Smith and defensive end Calais Campbell, made the AFC Championship game last season behind a speedy defense and smash-mouth offense. Their next game at Wembley is set to be against the Super Bowl winners Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 28.

— With assistance by Eben Novy-Williams