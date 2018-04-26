Crypto World Gains Even More Options: Five New Fundstrat Indexes

In a cryptocurrency universe of more than 1,500 tokens, Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC has launched five additional price indexes to give investors even more ways to customize.

The five gauges -- based on the sectors Commodities, Platforms, Privacy, Exchanges and Stablecoins -- include 75 percent of today’s crypto market cap. Commodity tokens comprise the largest chunk, at 47 percent, but that’s because the index components are Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, Litecoin, Monero and Zcash.

Prospective investors may want to look at the makeup of the indexes before jumping in, as they aren’t necessarily getting so much diversification. The Privacy index, for instance, has four components. The Stablecoin gauge has just two, with a 99 percent weight to Tether and 1 percent to DAI.

Fundstrat remains optimistic on the long-term success of Bitcoin, the largest and most widely held of the cryptocurrencies.

“Commodity tokens, in our view, are on-ramps for institutional inflows, given the expanding options for access (futures, etc.)," strategists including Thomas Lee, Robert Sluymer and Sam Doctor wrote in a note Thursday. "And commodity tokens face less regulatory risk relative to other types of tokens at the moment."

Fundstrat cites regulatory risks excessively priced into platform tokens as the primary rationale behind creating the new benchmarks. Previously, the firm said it mainly chose indexes based on size. With the crypto marketplace continuously growing, Fundstrat said it will be creating additional sector gauges as "other thematic areas mature or become more evident."

QuickTake Q&A: Why Crypto Traders Are So Worried About Tether