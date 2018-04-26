Barclays Trading Shows Momentum for CEO Staley as Equities Surge

Barclays Plc is finally showing some momentum for Jes Staley, whose beefed-up investment bank tracked Wall Street’s surge in equities revenue.

The British bank beat trading expectations for a second straight quarter, with revenue from markets rising 8 percent to 1.46 billion pounds ($2 billion) in the first three months of the year, compared with the 2 percent average drop forecast by three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News. Equities trading rose 28 percent, close to the 32 percent surge seen at U.S. rivals.

“We look forward to returning an increasing amount of capital to shareholders, both through the annual dividend, and via other means of return, such as buybacks,” Staley, who is in his third year as chief executive officer, said in the quarterly results statement Thursday.

The performance eases pressure on Staley, who’s been under fire from investors unhappy with persistently low returns at the investment bank, the centerpiece of his turnaround strategy. It will also strengthen the CEO’s hand against activist Edward Bramson, whose Sherborne Investors emerged as one of Barclays’s largest shareholders in March. Bramson has yet to outline his demands, but is seeking to double his money, Bloomberg News has reported.

Misconduct Costs

Overall pretax profit, excluding litigation costs, rose 1 percent to 1.7 billion pounds in the first three months of the year, beating the average 1.6-billion-pound average estimate of 12 analysts compiled by the bank. Net operating income fell 4 percent to 5.1 billion pounds.

The results were also impacted by a $2 billion penalty imposed by the U.S. Justice Department last month to resolve a probe into the sale of pre-crisis toxic mortgage bonds. The settlement added 1.4 billion pounds in litigation charges in the quarter. The bank also took another 400 million pound charge for the payment-protection insurance scandal, adding to more than 9 billion pounds it has already set aside to compensate customers.

The bank’s common equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, fell to 12.7 percent from 13.3 percent due to the conduct charges.

Trading matters to Barclays because it’s at the center of Staley’s gamble to boost earnings. The CEO and investment bank head Tim Throsby have pledged to reignite “commercial zeal” in the bank’s demoralized staff, and have been shifting tens of billions of pounds of capital from plain-vanilla lending into higher-risk trading and exotic products, which the bank had largely shunned since the financial crisis.

