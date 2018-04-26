AI Will Give Us Better French Fries

AI Will Give Us Better French FriesBy
Tired of disappointing french fries? The machines are here to help.
Ceres Imaging, a startup based in Oakland, California, flies planes over crops to capture data. That data is crunched using artificial intelligence, and it can tell a potato farmer if fields are getting too much or too little water.
Water-stressed potatoes are a problem because they affect the quality of french fries, according to John Vaadeland, a Park Rapids, Minnesota-based potato agronomist who works for a potato grower with fields in North Dakota that’s used the Ceres technoloy.
A properly raised potato is whiter and doesn’t absorb as much oil in the frier, making a clean, light french fry, he said. An inferior potato, by contrast, produces a soggier french fry with a less appealing color. A potato that can deliver better quality can fetch more from buyers such as fast-food restaurants.
For Ceres, it comes down to the temperature of the soil. Over-watered soil is cooler and darker on the imagery, while drier parts are lightly colored because of the hotter soil that’s under-watered.