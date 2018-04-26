AI Will Give Us Better French Fries

No One Is Sure How Good, or Bad, AI Will Get

Tired of disappointing french fries? The machines are here to help.

Ceres Imaging, a startup based in Oakland, California, flies planes over crops to capture data. That data is crunched using artificial intelligence, and it can tell a potato farmer if fields are getting too much or too little water.

The dark ring in the middle was due to pivot irrigation nozzles that were too big and overapplied water. Source: Ceres Imaging

Water-stressed potatoes are a problem because they affect the quality of french fries, according to John Vaadeland, a Park Rapids, Minnesota-based potato agronomist who works for a potato grower with fields in North Dakota that’s used the Ceres technoloy.

A properly raised potato is whiter and doesn’t absorb as much oil in the frier, making a clean, light french fry, he said. An inferior potato, by contrast, produces a soggier french fry with a less appealing color. A potato that can deliver better quality can fetch more from buyers such as fast-food restaurants.

For Ceres, it comes down to the temperature of the soil. Over-watered soil is cooler and darker on the imagery, while drier parts are lightly colored because of the hotter soil that’s under-watered.