‘Cosby Show’ Pulled From Bounce Channel After Guilty Verdict

Bill Cosby during the filming of an episode of 'The Cosby Show' in 1987.

Bounce, an E.W. Scripps Co. TV network focused on African-American programming, dropped “The Cosby Show” reruns from its schedule after a jury found Bill Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

“Effective immediately, Bounce is pulling ‘The Cosby Show,”’ spokesman Jim Weiss said in an email.

Bounce, which calls itself the first African-American broadcast network, was a holdout airing Cosby programs after years of allegations of sexual assault. The channel, co-founded by Martin Luther King III, still had “The Cosby Show” in its lineup earlier on Thursday.

The comedian was convicted by a jury of molesting a woman at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.