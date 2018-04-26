‘Cosby Show’ Pulled From Bounce Channel After Guilty Verdict

‘Cosby Show’ Pulled From Bounce Channel After Guilty VerdictBy
Bounce, an E.W. Scripps Co. TV network focused on African-American programming, dropped “The Cosby Show” reruns from its schedule after a jury found Bill Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.
“Effective immediately, Bounce is pulling ‘The Cosby Show,”’ spokesman Jim Weiss said in an email.
Bounce, which calls itself the first African-American broadcast network, was a holdout airing Cosby programs after years of allegations of sexual assault. The channel, co-founded by Martin Luther King III, still had “The Cosby Show” in its lineup earlier on Thursday.
The comedian was convicted by a jury of molesting a woman at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.
