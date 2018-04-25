White House Vetting Process Criticized After VA Pick Stumbles

President Donald Trump is facing bipartisan backlash for failing to properly vet his nominee to head the Veterans Affairs Department, Ronny Jackson.

Democrats, Republicans and veterans groups have assailed the White House after allegations emerged that Jackson, the White House doctor, had engaged in improper behavior and management lapses. A planned confirmation hearing by the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee was abruptly canceled this week as lawmakers sought more information about Jackson’s background.

The White House has struggled to defend its personnel selection process, which has produced record turnover and a series of controversy-plagued appointees. Jackson’s difficulties getting confirmed add to a string of personnel mishaps amid a backlog of unfilled positions across the government.

“It may be true on a general basis that there’s a problem with vetting,” said Chase Untermeyer, who was the director of presidential personnel under President George H.W. Bush “This particular case seems special and unique because it seems so clear that this a personnel choice of momentary inspiration on the part of the president as opposed to any traditional headhunting process.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday afternoon that Jackson’s work as a doctor to three different presidents meant he had undergone "more vetting than most nominees" and that he had been subject to four separate background investigations.

"There’s been a pretty thorough vetting process done by the FBI as well as three other independent investigations," Sanders said.

Asked if the White House believed those who had surfaced allegations of misbehavior by Jackson were liars, Sanders said the administration was "continuing to look at the situation."

On Tuesday, as senior lawmakers were publicly airing doubts about whether the nomination could survive, White House officials sent reporters information about Jackson that included glowing reviews from former President Barack Obama.

Security Clearance

When Jackson’s nomination was announced, White House officials said his high security clearance as a result of being in close proximity to the president was a factor considered.

Trump and Jackson spoke Tuesday about the allegations against him, including unsubstantiated claims that he drank on the job, over-prescribed drugs and created a hostile work environment. While Jackson plans to continue pursuing his nomination, the White House is considering other options, Sanders told reporters Wednesday morning.

“We’re looking at all the options and we’ll keep you posted when there’s an update or an announcement,” she said when asked by reporters Wednesday whether Jackson had offered to withdraw his nomination.

Trump said Tuesday that he advised Jackson earlier in the day to withdraw.

“I said to Dr. Jackson, what do you need it for?” Trump said at a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. “I don’t want to put a man through a process like this. It’s too ugly and disgusting.”

Several lawmakers publicly wondered whether the questions raised now about Jackson should have been considered by the White House before he was nominated.

Blaming Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to lay blame for the episode on Trump, saying Tuesday that it was “up to the administration to do the vetting” and that questions about Jackson should be directed to the White House.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the administration had failed to “adequately vet” Jackson -- and that the episode illustrated why his party had slow-walked nominations from the Trump administration, much to the consternation of the White House. Trump has repeatedly “named nominees and asked questions later,” resulting in the Cabinet “turning into a sad game of musical chairs,” Schumer said.

“So our Republican colleagues bemoan the pace of the nominations, but we see with the administration’s quick, sloppy vetting process that the Senate to vet nominees is more important than ever before,” the New York Democrat said.

Senator Jon Tester, the ranking Democrat on the Veterans Affairs Committee, said in a CNN interview that he didn’t know if the White House had conducted any vetting of Jackson before sending his nomination to the Senate.

“I just think that the White House does not vet their nominees,” said Democratic Senator Patty Murray of Washington, a member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Some veterans organizations, already approaching the Jackson nomination with trepidation over his lack of management experience and unknown policy views, criticized the White House nomination process.

“This nomination can have life and death implications for us, and Donald Trump put as much thought into it as what to have for dinner,” Will Fischer, director of government relations for the liberal VoteVets organization, said in a statement. “Donald Trump cares so little about us that he decided to put someone he did not scrutinize in charge of our health care.”

Lawmakers are still seeking additional information about Jackson as they consider whether to move forward on his nomination. Tester said that no meeting with Jackson has been scheduled. His confirmation hearing has not yet been rescheduled. Tester and other lawmakers have sought a copy of any inspector general reports concerning the doctor.

“We haven’t been told we will get it but we damn well need it,” he said.

