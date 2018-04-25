U.S. Sees First Net Private Employment Loss in Seven Years

Businesses slashed 140,000 jobs in third quarter of 2017

Unemployment is at a 17-year low -- for now.

The economy suffered a net loss of 140,000 private sector jobs in the third quarter -- the first such loss since early 2010, according to Labor Department data issued today, with Florida suffering the largest contraction.

The smallest of firms -- with up to 49 employees -- were hardest hit.

Nationally, the unemployment rate has held steady at 4.1 percent since October.