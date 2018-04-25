U.S. Sees First Net Private Employment Loss in Seven Years

U.S. Sees First Net Private Employment Loss in Seven YearsBy
-
Businesses slashed 140,000 jobs in third quarter of 2017
-
Data raises prospect of slowdown in buoyant labor market
Unemployment is at a 17-year low -- for now.
The economy suffered a net loss of 140,000 private sector jobs in the third quarter -- the first such loss since early 2010, according to Labor Department data issued today, with Florida suffering the largest contraction.
The smallest of firms -- with up to 49 employees -- were hardest hit.
Nationally, the unemployment rate has held steady at 4.1 percent since October.
Sept.
Dec.
Mar.
June
Sept.
2016
2016
2017
2017
2017
|Gross job gains
|7,689
|7,455
|7,328
|7,604
|7,256
|At expanding establishments
|6,232
|6,040
|6,019
|6,246
|5,935
|At opening establishments
|1,457
|1,415
|1,309
|1,358
|1,321
|Gross job losses
|7,008
|7,065
|6,674
|7,128
|7,396
|At contracting establishments
|5,760
|5,760
|5,521
|5,879
|6,082
|At closing establishments
|1,248
|1,305
|1,153
|1,249
|1,314
|Net employment change
|681
|390
|654
|476
|-140
