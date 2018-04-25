Trump Thanks Kanye West for ‘Dragon Energy’ Tweet. Yes, Really

West says he and president ‘are both dragon energy’ in tweet

Of Trump, rapper says ‘the mob can’t make me not love him’

Trump and West in New York on Dec. 13, 2016.

President Donald Trump thanked rapper Kanye West for sharing his “dragon energy” on Wednesday, a thing that really happened.

“Thank you Kanye, very cool!” Trump said on Twitter, retweeting a West post from earlier in the day.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him," West wrote. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

In a tweet a day earlier, West described dragon energy as “Natural born leaders Very instinctive Great foresight.”

West responded to the president’s tweet with a screenshot of the posting on his phone.

West is engaged in a tweetstorm on business and politics, and about an hour after tweeting about Trump, the rapper followed up to say that his wife, reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, had called and wanted him to make clear that he’s not fully aligned with the president.

“I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself,” West said.

After Trump tweeted his appreciation, West followed up with a photo of a red “Make America Great Again” hat that had been signed by the president.

West’s praise Wednesday wasn’t limited to one side of the political aisle. He also tweeted:

“If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.”

Following Trump’s election, West visited him at Trump Tower in New York in December 2016, telling reporters then that he “just wanted to take a picture” with the president-elect. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday that she was unaware of any subsequent conversations between Trump and West.