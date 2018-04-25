South African Public Transport Disrupted by Minimum Wage Strike

Parts of the public transportation system in some of South Africa’s main cities ground to a near halt on Wednesday, as unions went on strike to demand an increase to the proposed national minimum wage.

The one-day national strike was called by the South African Federation of Trade Unions, a group of 30 bodies representing almost 800,000 workers, which argues that the hourly minimum wage of 20 rand ($1.61) amounts to “slave labor.” It also want the government to do more to address poverty and create jobs. Protests have been planned in Johannesburg, Pretoria, the capital, and four other cities.

SAFTU protesters in Johannesburg, April 25 Photographer: Themba Hadebe/AP Photo

“We are confident that we shall bring South Africa to a standstill and fill the towns and villages with angry workers, employed and unemployed, member of all unions or none, who are demanding action to end the country’s crisis of unemployment, poverty and inequality,” the federation said in a statement on its website.

Alan Mukoki, chief executive officer of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the country’s biggest business group, didn’t immediately answer calls to his mobile phone.

Many of BMW AG’s workers were members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, which joined the strike, and manufacturing at its Rosslyn plant north of Pretoria has been disrupted, spokesman Alex Parker said.

“The numbers in terms of production are quite limited,” he said by phone.

State power utility Eskom Holding SOC Ltd.’s workers weren’t allowed to go on strike because it provides an essential service and its operations were continuing as normal, spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said by phone.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions, the nation’s largest labor group, isn’t backing the strike.