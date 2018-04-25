Samsung Tops Profit Estimates, Warns of Weak Phone Demand

Samsung Electronics Co.’s first-quarter profit exceeded analysts’ estimates on booming exports of memory chips, but warned of challenges in smartphone demand in the coming months.

Net income rose to 11.6 trillion won ($10.7 billion) in the three months ended March, the Suwon, South Korea-based company said in a filing Thursday, beating the 10.9 trillion won average of projections compiled by Bloomberg. Sales rose 20 percent to 60.6 trillion won.

The results ease concerns of slowing demand for chips after a year of record profit that helped Samsung replace Intel Corp. as the king of semiconductors by revenue. While the Korean electronics manufacturer said memory chip demand will be robust, the mobile business will see declining profitability amid weak demand. That won’t offer any solace to other global chipmakers and suppliers for Apple Inc., which have issued gloomy outlooks and seen their shares fall in the past two weeks.

“Samsung is facing competition from every direction, from Chinese-based OEMs in the low- and mid-end segment and from Apple in the high-end segment,” said Jusy Hong, analyst for mobile devices at IHS Markit.

Samsung shares rose 1.1 percent in early trade on Thursday. The stock has fluctuated this year on concerns of slowing chip and smartphone markets after they traded near record highs in 2017. Samsung warned in a statement that its mobile business will see “stagnant sales of flagship models amid weak demand and an increase in marketing expenses” in the current quarter.

Samsung controls about two thirds of the global DRAM market. Samsung’s chips unit posted operating profit of 11.6 trillion won, according to the filing. Contract prices for 32 gigabyte DRAM server modules climbed 5.6 percent in the March quarter from the December period, while prices for 128 gigabit MLC NAND flash memory chips fell 11 percent, according to inSpectrum Tech Inc.

The display business had profit of 410 billion won. The mobile division, which rolled out its flagship Galaxy S9 smartphone in February, reported operating profit of 3.77 trillion won. Total operating profit for the first quarter was 15.6 trillion won, a record.

The stock will be suspended from trading from April 30 to May 3 for a 50:1 split approved at a shareholders’ meeting last month. The meeting ushered in a new generation of board members to help chart a path under Jay Y. Lee, a vice chairman who has led the company since his father Lee Kun-hee had a heart attack in 2014. The 49-year-old heir was released in February on a suspended prison sentence for a bribery conviction, which he plans to fight at the Supreme Court.

