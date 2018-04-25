Cohen Warrant Judge Wants Trump Lawyers Ready to Review Records

All parties must say how they would work with special master

The judge overseeing a challenge to a U.S. search warrant of the home and offices of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen ordered lawyers for the two men to brief her on how they plan to quickly review seized documents and other evidence.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood scheduled a conference for Thursday in Manhattan federal court to consider how materials seized in an April 9 raid on Cohen’s office, home and hotel room should be reviewed to protect attorney-client communications.

She also ordered lawyers for Trump, Cohen and the Trump Organization to submit a letter by 5 p.m. Wednesday detailing the resources they can devote to review the documents, hard drives and cell phone data, and provide to a special master a list of items that should be covered by the privilege.

Lawyers for Cohen have asked Wood to name a special master, an independent lawyer who would review the material for privileged documents. Prosecutors argued a special master would delay the case and that a Justice Department "taint team," made up of government lawyers unconnected to the Cohen investigation, is preferable. The judge hasn’t decided on whether to appoint one.

Wood also ordered the government to update her on its progress in producing to Cohen’s lawyers a set of the materials seized in the raid. She said she wants "expeditious production" of documents.