Maker of Chairman Mao's Limousine Shows Green Sports Car Concept

Bloomberg News
From
E-Jing GT electric sports car concept. Photographer: Tian Ying/Bloomberg

The Red Flag now comes in green.

China FAW Group Corp., the carmaker that developed the Hongqi, or Red Flag, limousine for Chairman Mao Zedong six decades ago, unveiled the E-Jing GT electric sports car concept at the Beijing auto show Wednesday.

The sleek, two-door model was presented in a turquoise-green hue the carmaker calls Kanas Green -- a name apparently inspired by the Kanas Lake area in China’s northwestern Xinjiang province. The back is gently sloping, similar to many sports cars, but the front retains a rather boxy look reminiscent of the original Red Flag limousines.

The electric concept comes at a time when FAW is investing to revive the symbolically important brand used by elite Chinese government officials. The automaker is introducing more Red Flag models, including the H5 mid-sized sedan whose sales are starting at the show.

FAW has also invested in Chinese electric-car startup Byton as part of its efforts to breathe new life into Red Flag, with plans to cooperate in product development, manufacturing, supply-chain management and sales.

— With assistance by Ying Tian

    Quotes from this Article
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.