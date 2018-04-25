Macron Says He Thinks Trump Will Pull Out of Iran Nuclear Deal

Macron Says He Thinks Trump Will Pull Out of Iran Nuclear DealBloomberg News
French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he thinks U.S. President Donald Trump will withdraw from the Iran nuclear accord, dealing a blow to an agreement reached in 2015 and endorsed by world powers, Bloomberg News reports.
“I believe he will get rid of this deal for domestic reasons,” Macron told journalists in Washington, adding that he encouraged the U.S. president to stay in the accord during his three-day visit to Washington.
Developing...
