Ex-UBS Metals Trader Beats Spoofing Conspiracy Charge

If anything is more precious than gold, it might be an acquittal.

A former UBS Group AG precious metals trader was found not guilty on Wednesday of scheming to manipulate futures markets through a practice known as spoofing.

Andre Flotron, 54, was cleared by a federal jury in New Haven, Connecticut, of a single count of conspiracy to engage in commodities fraud. It was the first acquital in a spoofing-related case. He could have faced as long as 25 years in prison if convicted.

“We’re extremely pleased with the jury’s verdict,” Flotron’s defense attorney Marc Mukasey said. “Justice has been done.”

Prosecutors alleged that shady dealings were rampant on the UBS precious-metals desk. Spoofing was outlawed by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act. Only a handful of people have faced criminal charges related to that practice. Flotron, a manual trader, was accused of tricking other market participants who primarily relied on high-frequency trading algorithms.

On Visit

Flotron, a Swiss citizen, worked at UBS in Stamford and then in Zurich. He was arrested in 2017 while visiting his girlfriend in New Jersey.

Prosecutors say Flotron manipulated markets by placing "trick" buy or sell orders, and quickly canceling them to either shift prices up or down. He was charged with scheming to engage in the practice with a subordinate, whom he trained to "spoof," and another trader over a period of about five years starting in 2008. Economic turmoil at the time led to historic rallies in the prices of precious metals, especially gold.

Witnesses for the government included the former trainee, Mike Chan, 35, who testified that he learned Flotron’s methods while the two were working at the Swiss bank’s Stamford, Connecticut, office in 2008. Chan said he sat next to Flotron and learned to spoof by watching over his shoulder.

Chan then took those skills and applied them when he was transferred to the bank’s Singapore office, where he engaged in a separate conspiracy with a former trader for Deutsche Bank AG.

Ex-UBS Trader Was Spoofing ‘Mentor’ on Precious Metals Desk

Mukasey said in closing arguments that the government’s case was "prosecution by statistics" through charts and graphs and relied on testimony from two former traders who cooperated in exchange for agreements that they wouldn’t be prosecuted, and couldn’t be trusted.

"You can’t take their word for anything," Mukasey said, noting that neither cooperator told jurors they explicitly agreed to spoof with Flotron. The practice entailed placing and quickly canceling orders to shift prices up or down. "They’ve got a motive to tell the story the government wants."

An expert testifying for the defense, former U.S. Securities and Exchange economist Emre Carr, said that Flotron’s and Chan’s trading patterns were vastly different. Chan’s cancellation rate for large orders, a possible indication of spoofing, was twice as high as Flotron’s, Carr testified, based on his analysis. Flotron was also about twice as successful at filling large orders as Chan, according to Carr.