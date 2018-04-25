Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox

Comcast Corp. has offered 12.50 pounds ($17.45) per Sky Plc. share, giving an implied value to the European broadcaster of 22 billion pounds, Bloomberg News reports.

The U.S. media giant said it expects the completed all-cash deal to generate annual synergy savings of around $500 million.

Comcast said it intends to give binding undertakings to maintain safeguards for the protection of Sky News’s editorial independence for ten years.

In addition, Comcast said it would protect media plurality in the U.K. by giving a binding post-offer undertaking not to acquire any majority interest in any British newspapers for five years.

