China Eases Grip on Outflows, Lifts Outbound Investing Quota

China granted additional quota for funds to invest in securities overseas for the first time in three years, easing capital curbs and further opening its $40 trillion financial sector.

The Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor quota was bumped to $98.33 billion as of April 24 from $89.99 billion, the first increase since March 2015, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed on Wednesday. The change followed similar approvals, which more than doubled the quota for two outbound portfolio investments, announced earlier.

A strengthening currency gave policymakers the confidence to allow more capital to flow out of the country, easing a policy of tough restrictions. The move also fits in with President Xi Jinping’s push for deeper integration with the global financial system, an initiative that’s seen China unveil plans to further open up to foreign competition even as trade tensions flared.

“This shows the policy makers are no longer concerned with yuan weakness and are confident that the currency market will withstand some capital outflows,” said Gao Qi, Singapore-based strategist at Scotiabank. “China will continue to relax capital curbs -- it will allow more outflows while seeking to attract foreign investors onshore. But the pace will be gradual, and the policy makers will have a risk averse attitude.”

People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang pledged to accelerate the market opening in a speech earlier this month, including widening foreign banks’ access, increasing daily quotas in stock connects and removing restrictions on joint securities firms to allow them to take majority stakes in local joint ventures. Some ownership limits would be lifted as soon as June 30, Yi said.

What analysts and investors are saying about today’s move: “Opening-up is a buzz word this year, and the latest policy relaxations show the government’s commitment to it,” said Tommy Xie, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “Regulators’ mindset has shifted from expanding inflows to keeping the portfolio flows more balanced, now that the yuan stabilizes.”



“It’s great to hear that the quota has been increased for outflows. We’ve been waiting for this for so long. The move shows China is confident that the yuan will continue to appreciate, so that it has the policy leeway to allow domestic investors to diversify more into the overseas assets,” said Iris Pang, economist at ING Bank NV in Hong Kong.



“This is part of China’s efforts to further liberalize the financial sector,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asian research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore. “With capital flows in better balance, and the prospect of a structural increase in foreign inflows due to the upcoming MSCI equity index inclusion and Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index inclusion from next year, the authorities see room to allow some increase in outflows to offset the pending inflows.”



“This is in part a reflection of confidence that portfolio flows are getting more balanced and outflows risks have reduced meaningfully,” said Christy Tan, Singapore-based head of Asia markets strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd. “Some capital controls will likely remain in place, as a continued safeguard in case of shocks.”

The onshore yuan declined 0.2 percent to 6.3202 per dollar at 6 p.m. in Beijing, after touching 6.3240, the weakest level in a month.

The QDII program applies to domestic Chinese funds as well as foreign firms that are licensed to operate in China.

— With assistance by Helen Sun, Tian Chen, and Emma Dai