Bharti Airtel Tower Unit Agrees to Merge With Rival Indus

Bharti Airtel Ltd. agreed to merge its tower unit with Indus Towers Ltd. in a deal that gives Indus an enterprise value of about $11 billion.

The combination of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers will create a company with more than 163,000 towers operating across all 22 telecom service areas in India, Bharti Airtel said in a statement Wednesday. Bharti Infratel agreed to pay 1,565 of its own shares for each Indus Tower share.

The deal may give Infratel, a unit of India’s largest cell-phone provider, greater pricing power as a price war erodes profit of wireless operators and prompts consolidation, including the planned merger of Idea and Vodafone’s India units.

Infratel said in October it would explore a deal related to its stake in closely held Indus.