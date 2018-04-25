Asia Stocks to Gain; Dollar Holds at 3-Month High: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks looked set for gains following a choppy U.S. session that saw equities close slightly higher as investors assessed the ongoing earnings season and the implications of rising U.S. bond yields. The dollar rose to the highest in three months and Treasuries extended losses.

Futures signaled gains on equity indexes in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. Better-than-expected sales at Facebook Inc. lifted its shares in after-hours trading and gave a boost to S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index futures. The greenback strengthened against almost every major peer, with the euro among the losers ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank rate decision. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to 3.03 percent.

Clearing the Hurdle U.S. stocks have historical pattern of moving higher along with interest rates Source: LPL Financial

Investors are weighing the ability of global equities, which already trade at elevated valuations, to cope with higher interest rates. Facebook showed ad sales are near records and users keep flocking to the social network, the latest in what’s been a good earnings season so far. Still, pockets of concern around technology and industrial companies have limited gains in stocks this week.

Elsewhere, most industrial metals declined. Emerging-market currencies mostly weakened, led by South Africa’s rand. Turkey’s lira reversed a gain even as the central bank raised one of its lending rates.

These are some important events coming up this week:

U.S. GDP data are due Friday.

Earnings season continues. Among those reporting: Amazon.com and Samsung.

Amazon.com and Samsung. The European Central Bank has a rate decision on Thursday. Investors will watch for any sign that officials are preparing a shift in stimulus plans for their June meeting.

The Bank of Japan announces its latest policy decision Friday and releases a quarterly outlook report.

The leaders of North and South Korea meet Friday.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index added 0.4 percent after the cash market shut 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1 percent in Chicago.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.7 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 percent to the highest in almost 15 weeks.

The euro was at $1.2161 after falling 0.5 percent to weakest in almost four months.

The British pound traded flat at $1.3926, touching the the weakest level in almost six weeks on Wednesday.

The yen was at 109.43 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 3.03 percent, reaching the highest in more than four years on its eighth straight advance.

Commodities