Whirlpool Gives Fresh Insight on How Commodities Hitting Results

Looking to get a sense of how rising commodity prices are impacting companies’ bottom lines? Whirlpool Corp. just gave watchers an inside look.

The maker of home appliances disclosed in its first-quarter presentation that raw-material inflation will cost the company between $250 million and $300 million in 2018. Those expenses, primarily due to rising prices for steel and resin, are $50 million higher than what it was predicting back in January.

Steel prices in particular have been surging after President Donald Trump implemented a 25 percent tariff on steel imports, plus a 10 percent tariff on aluminum. In the first quarter, the rising costs hit regional results by as much as $25 million, with North America and Europe seeing the biggest effect.

Cost Concerns Rising input costs hit Whirlpool across the globe Source: Company presentation

“Over the last few months, raw material costs have risen substantially,” Chief Executive Officer Marc Bitzer said on the company’s earnings call. “In addition to existing steel and aluminum tariffs, there continues to be uncertainty regarding potential future tariffs and trade actions.”

