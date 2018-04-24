Shire Says It Will Recommend $64 Billion Revised Bid From Takeda

Shire Plc said it is willing to recommend a revised proposal from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. as the companies neared a deal valued at about $64 billion.

Takeda’s latest offer is equivalent to about 49 pounds ($68.54) a share, including 27.26 pounds in stock and 21.75 pounds in cash, Shire said in a statement. That’s a 60 percent premium to Shire’s closing price on March 27, before Takeda disclosed its interest in the U.S. drugmaker.

A completed deal would be the biggest by a Japanese company of an overseas target. Takeda last week raised its offer to 47 pounds a share and lifted the cash portion of the bid after three prior proposals were rejected.

Takeda has been ramping up its takeover ambitions as Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber faces challenges in ensuring the future of Japan’s biggest drugmaker. With few late-stage experimental drugs in its own pipeline and a shrinking home market, Takeda needs lucrative new therapies. A Shire takeover would bring it medicines for rare diseases such as hemophilia -- a field that’s luring a growing number of drugmakers who can charge more for unique life-saving drugs than for routine treatment.