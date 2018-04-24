German Business Confidence Extends Drop as Economic Data Weakens

German business confidence continued to slide in April as companies’ qualms over a potential trade war coincided with economic data signaling the country’s growth momentum may have peaked.

The Ifo Institute’s gauge of business sentiment fell to 102.1 from 103.3 in March, marking the fifth month of declines under a revamped methodology first adopted for Tuesday’s release. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted a reading of 102.8.

The data follow a series of reports that have hinted at a slowdown in German manufacturing, with factory orders and output both seeing sharp drops in the first quarter. Still, the Bundesbank says the country’s boom is set to continue even amid weaker growth, and a gauge of economic activity on Monday showed some signs that the recent weakness is leveling off.

The nation’s exporters also face the challenge of a brewing U.S.-China trade war. Metal tariffs could impact German carmakers like Daimler AG and BMW AG, which are estimated to ship more than 100,000 vehicles from the U.S. to the Asian country. Sportswear company Puma SE has cited potential trade restrictions alongside currency swings and political instabilities as reasons for raising its outlook only slightly despite stronger sales and profitability.

Ifo’s assessment of current conditions dropped to to 105.7 in April from 106.6, Ifo said. A gauge of expectations fell to 98.7 from 100.0.

— With assistance by Kristian Siedenburg, and Andre Tartar