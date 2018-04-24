Tim Cook Is Among Guests at Trump’s First State Dinner

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook; LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault; and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger were among the guests Tuesday at the first state dinner of Donald Trump’s presidency, a formal fete for French President Emmanuel Macron.

The dinner is the culmination of two days of meetings and symbolic gestures for the two leaders and their wives, who on Monday visited George Washington’s Virginia home, Mt. Vernon. For guests, it’s a sign of their close ties to the Trump administration or to the French government, and an opportunity to mingle with leaders from politics, business and the arts.

The White House said the Trumps chose to keep the dinner small, contained to the rooms of the residence’s state floor and not overflowing into a tent on the South Lawn, as President Barack Obama’s state dinners did, with as many as 400 guests. A shorter guest list could also be a sign of Trump’s relative unpopularity with elites, especially in Hollywood.

Macron has been one of the few European leaders to develop a strong relationship with Trump, one that has manifested itself during this visit through extended handshakes and rounds of praise from the U.S. president. Trump was impressed by the show France put on for him during a visit last summer and was eager to deliver a similarly grand experience this week for Macron.

The menu for the three-course dinner offers American cuisine with a French twist, including goat cheese gateau, rack of spring lamb, Carolina Gold rice jambalaya, nectarine tart and creme fraiche ice cream.

As a presidential candidate, Trump boasted that he’d “have the best ballroom” for such an occasion. But after he had won the Republican nomination, he suggested eliminating formal state dinners altogether.

“We shouldn’t have dinners at all,” he said at rally in Atlanta in June 2016. “We should be eating a hamburger on a conference table.”