Buffett-Backed Carmaker Gets More Wall Street Love Than Tesla

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric carmaker BYD Co. has seen its Hong Kong-traded shares slide by 14.5 percent this year but that hasn’t shaken analyst confidence. A majority of the 27 analysts who cover the company remain bullish, with 18 recommending buy, rising from 15 at the end of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Still, BYD faces increasing competition as China liberalizes the auto market for foreign investors, including global EV leaders Tesla and Nissan.

