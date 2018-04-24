Billionaire Bollore Held by French Police in Corruption Case

Probe is said to focus on contracts for ports in Togo, Guinea

Billionaire Vincent Bollore, the biggest shareholder in Vivendi SA, is being held for questioning by French judicial police Tuesday as part of an investigation into corruption of foreign public officials, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The probe is looking at contracts awarded for the operation of container terminals in Lome, Togo, and Conakry, Guinea, according to the person, who asked not to be named as the probe is ongoing. French daily Le Monde reported Bollore was in detention earlier on Tuesday.

Vincent Bollore Photographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg

Investigating judges suspect that managers of Bollore Groupe used advertising company Havas to facilitate the election of African officials by providing communications advice at a discount price, the person said. Other managers were also held for questioning Tuesday, according to the person.

The Bollore Groupe said in a statement that one of its units is the target of an investigation over billing for communication services in Guinea and Togo in 2009 and 2010. The company said that it “formally denies” that the unit did anything irregular.

“The interrogation of its executives will provide clarity to the judiciary on these questions, which were the subject of an independent audit that found the operations were perfectly regular,” the company said. The executives “are happy to cooperate fully” with authorities.

The billionaire was the majority owner of Havas before it was acquired by Vivendi in 2017. Bollore’s offices in Puteaux, France, were searched two years ago as part of the investigation, Le Monde reported at the time.

Bollore shares fell as much as 8 percent in Paris trading. They’ve declined 7.8 percent so far this year.

Bollore, 66, took over his family’s ailing paper company in 1981 and built an $14.8 billion conglomerate, with holdings including African railroads and Asian rubber plantations.

Known as a corporate raider and a close friend of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, he is one of France’s richest men, with a net worth of $6.6 billion.

Last week, Bollore handed over the reins at Vivendi SA, the French media company where he’d been chairman since 2014, to his son, Yannick Bollore.

— With assistance by Joe Mayes