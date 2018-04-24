Billionaire Bacon's Defamation Suit Against Nygard Reinstated

The decade-long feud between billionaire Louis Bacon and Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard over their neighboring properties lives on, as a New York appeals court on Tuesday reinstated Bacon’s defamation lawsuit claiming Nygard forced him to flee the Bahamas.

A lower court tossed out the case in 2016, saying it should be heard in the island nation because the dispute arose from their relationship as neighbors.

Bacon sued Nygard in January 2015 as part of a dispute over plans to expand his property on the exclusive Lyford Cay, claiming the clothing magnate staged rallies targeting him and had employees vandalize his property. Nygard countersued, accusing Bacon of pursuing a vendetta.

Billionaire Bacon Can’t Sue Nygard in N.Y. Over Bahamas Feud