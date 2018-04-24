Asia Stocks Set to Fall as Treasury Yield Hits 3%: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks are set to follow their U.S. counterparts lower after industrial and technology companies fell and the 10-year Treasury yield pierced 3 percent for the first time in four years.

Futures in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia point to a lower open. The S&P 500 closed down 1.3 percent weighed by stocks including industrial bellwether Caterpillar Inc. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 1.7 percent, with Alphabet Inc.’s rise in capital spending sending its shares lower. Investors also focused on the rising 10-year yield and its implications for other assets. The dollar weakened after hitting the highest since January, while crude slipped back toward $67 a barrel. Gold rallied.

“All of a sudden, rates are pushing 3 percent,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network. “If rates start to normalize, so is your stock valuation. And I think that’s increasingly what the market is starting to be looking at.”

Investors are weighing the implications of climbing bond yields that have been spurred in part by higher commodity prices and concern surrounding their inflationary impact on the wider economy. But volatility in interest-rate markets remains low and equity price swings are well off the highs seen earlier this year, indicating investors believe rising borrowing costs may not be enough to cause outsized pain to equities -- until now.

Investors are weighing the implications of 3 percent Treasury yields. Source: (Bloomberg)

Elsewhere, aluminum extended its biggest slump since 2005 after the U.S. signaled Monday it may lift United Co. Rusal sanctions if Oleg Deripaska divests control of the company.

These are some important events coming up this week:

U.S. GDP and jobless claims are due.

Earnings season continues. Among those reporting: Amazon.com, Samsung and Credit Suisse.

Amazon.com, Samsung and Credit Suisse. The European Central Bank has a rate decision on Thursday. Investors will watch for any sign that officials are preparing a shift in stimulus plans for their June meeting.

Bank of Japan announces its latest policy decision Friday and releases a quarterly outlook report.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index dropped 1.3 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.7 percent.

Nikkei futures -0.8%

SPI 200 futures -0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 percent.

The Japanese yen rose less than 0.05 percent to 108.81 per dollar.

The euro gained less than 0.05 percent to $1.2234.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 3.00 percent.

Commodities