Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel's Coalition Partner

Amazon.com Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will face protests against the company’s tax policy and treatment of workers when he collects an award in Berlin on Tuesday.

Andrea Nahles, the newly elected leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, the junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government, will join a demonstration organized by labor union Ver.di outside Axel Springer SE’s headquarters, where Bezos is due to receive a prize for innovation.

Bezos treats his employees badly and is among big tech companies that are “world champions in tax avoidance,” Nahles told reporters in Berlin. “This does not deserve a prize.”

Ver.di said several hundred Amazon workers from Germany and Poland will take part in the protest. Nahles, an outspoken former party rebel, was elected SPD leader on Sunday and is billed as a possible chancellor candidate for the next election in 2021.

The likes of Amazon, Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. are facing growing opposition from policy makers on issues ranging from labor conditions to tax avoidance and data privacy.

U.S. President Donald Trump singled out Amazon for paying too little tax in a Twitter post, while the European Union is planning a new levy on companies such as Google and Facebook that route profits made in the bloc through low-tax countries.